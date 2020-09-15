Hernandez (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and could return to game action in the near future, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez landed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained SC joint Aug. 31, but he could return to the major-league bullpen soon if he feels good following his throwing session. The southpaw pitched effectively over a limited sample prior to his injury, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings with a 1.29 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB across three appearances.
