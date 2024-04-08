Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's win over the Angels.
Hamilton's solo shot in the third inning was the first of four on the day for the Red Sox. It was his season debut after starting the year with Triple-A Worcester. He posted a .750 OPS with two long balls there before the promotion. He should continue seeing some big-league playing time with Trevor Story (shoulder) out.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Summoned from Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Set to travel with Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Headed to Worcester•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Starts at second base•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Undergoes thumb surgery•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Sent back to Worcester•