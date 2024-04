Hamilton is expected to join the Red Sox after Trevor Story injured his left shoulder Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Story left Friday's game in the top of the fourth inning after landing on his left shoulder awkwardly while attempting a diving grab. Hamilton started the season with Triple-A Worcester and has gone 3-for-18 with two home runs and two RBI. If Story is placed on injured list, Hamilton would provide depth at shortstop behind Pablo Reyes.