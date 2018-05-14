Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Walks five in no-decision
Pomeranz didn't factor into the decision in Boston's 5-3 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday, giving up three earned runs on five hits, striking out six and walking five before departing after four innings.
Pomeranz struggled with his control in this one, issuing five free passes that bloated his pitch count all the way up to 103, forcing an early exit from the contest after just four innings. He's only thrown 24.2 innings since coming off the disabled list with a forearm injury but the early returns haven't been strong, as Pomeranz sports a 5.47 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP over his first five starts. He was coming off back-to-back quality starts before Sunday's game, however, and he had a 3.32 ERA in each of the past two seasons, so hopefully Pomeranz can recapture that consistency as he logs more starts.
