Nunez is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Friday, Jason Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald reports.

Nunez has yet to start a game in this year's Fall Classic as Rafael Devers continues to get the nod at third base. With right-hander Walker Buehler on the mound for Los Angeles, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see Devers remain in the lineup. There's a chance Nunez will draw a start Saturday with southpaw Rich Hill set to pitch.