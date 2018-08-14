Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Live BP set for Wednesday
Rodriguez (ankle) will throw live batting practice Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Rodriguez had encouraging bullpen sessions over the weekend in Baltimore and now moves onto face batters. This could be the final step before the left-hander makes a rehab start. Depending on how many starts the team wants for him, Rodriguez could be back in Boston's rotation by the end of next week.
