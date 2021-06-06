Rodriguez allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings versus the Yankees on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Rodriguez gave up a two-run home run to Gleyber Torres in the fourth inning. The southpaw then put two runners on base in the sixth, and Garrett Whitlock allowed one of them to score the game-tying run. Rodriguez has completed six innings just three times in 11 starts this year. He owns a 5.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 65:14 K:BB across 58 innings. The 28-year-old lines up to face Houston at home next week.