Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Throws four scoreless
Rodriguez (ankle) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out six over four scoreless innings for Double-A Portland on Monday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Rodriguez, who has been on the disabled list since July 15, was making his second rehab start and added another four innings to his rehab line of eight scoreless innings. The left-hander likely will be activated to start against the White Sox this weekend.
