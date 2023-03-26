Hernandez was removed from Sunday's spring game with a right wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 31-year-old initially remained in the contest following the hit-by-pitch, but he was pulled before making his next plate appearance. Hernandez could be headed for X-rays, and his status for Opening Day is now in question.
