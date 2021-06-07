Richards didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 6-5 win over the Yankees, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Richards settled down after an eventful first inning that saw him surrender four hits and two runs to only allow one more run over the next four innings. He departed down 3-1 but Boston mounted a comeback and the game eventually went to extra innings. Richards has now allowed three earned runs or less in five consecutive starts and owns a 3.88 ERA.