Whitlock allowed three runs on four hits while striking out three over two innings to earn a hold in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Whitlock followed starter Brayan Bello, who pitched six shutout innings, and cruised through the seventh before adversity struck in the eighth. He was tagged for a single, two home runs and flyout that Alex Verdugo tracked down in front of the bullpen in right field. It was the second consecutive game in which Whitlock allowed three runs and nearly wiped out a stellar pitching effort by a starter. Prior to his last two outings, Whitlock pitched well since returning from a hip injury July 15, including five saves, two holds, a 1.59 ERA and 23 strikeouts over 22.2 innings.