Whitlcok has been shut down from throwing and will require hip surgery next week, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Per Abraham, the expectation is that Whitlock will be ready for spring training. He has given up seven runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out 10 in seven innings over his last five appearances. Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican noted that Whitlock has looked uncomfortable walking around all season, so he has probably been pitching at less than 100 percent.