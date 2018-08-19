Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Velazquez could work up to five innings in Sunday's start against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Velazquez will enter the rotation in place of Chris Sale (shoulder), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday. Sale doesn't seem to be in store for a long-term absence, but Velazquez will benefit from at least one turn while the star southpaw is sidelined. Though he has primarily worked out of the bullpen this season, Velazquez has exceeded 50 pitches on four occasions, so he'll be fairly stretched out as he steps into a starting role.