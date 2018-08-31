Kinsler went 3-for-4 with two runs scored Thursday against the White Sox.

Kinsler collected only singles, but managed a productive night. He has now recorded three consecutive multi-hit games and scored multiple runs in two of those three performances. He's been relatively uninspiring since joining the Red Sox on July 29, going homerless, with six RBI and nine runs scored across 50 at-bats.

