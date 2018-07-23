Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Plates run in return

Martinez (upper body) went 0-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Tigers.

Martinez plated his MLB-leading 81st run in the top of the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly. The Red Sox held Martinez out of Saturday's contest due to upper-body soreness, but his return to the starting nine a day later suggests he'll likely be a safe option in fantasy lineups during the upcoming week.