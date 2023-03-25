Paxton (hamstring) will pitch two innings in a backfield game Wednesday, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.
The 34-year-old lefty made five starts in 2020, one in 2021 and none in 2022, with arm troubles (including Tommy John surgery) the primary culprit. He looked healthy at the start of camp but promptly strained his hamstring in his first spring start. He's working his way back again but won't be available for a few more weeks. Paxton's expected to ramp up one inning at a time, so he still likely has four or five outings to go before the Red Sox activate him. If that pattern holds, he won't be make his season debut until the second half of April at the earliest.