Paxton (elbow) remains limited to throwing bullpens and has yet to resume facing live hitters, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

According to Cotillo, Paxton suggested just under a month ago that he planned on throwing live batting practice around the All-Star break or the week after, so he could be poised to take the next step forward in his rehab from Tommy John surgery within the next few days. Paxton has previously said that he's eyeing a mid-August return, though that may be ambitious at this point since he has yet to start a minor-league rehab assignment.