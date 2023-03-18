Paxton (hamstring) threw 25 pitches off the mound Saturday in a bullpen session, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Paxton told Browne after the session that he felt good, and wasn't thinking about his hamstring at all. It's a positive sign for the southpaw, who has not been able to pitch this spring while recovering from a right hamstring strain. The next step for Paxton is to face live hitting, and then hopefully the 34-year-old will get a chance to pitch in a Grapefruit League game before the exhibition season ends. It's still very likely Paxton will open the season on the injured list.
More News
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Set for bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Tests coming Friday•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Does dry throwing from mound•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: No mound work yet•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Aims for mound work this week•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Should start throwing soon•