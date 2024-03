Duran started in left field and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 1-0 loss to Seattle.

Duran, who led Boston with 24 steals in 2023, stole his second bag in as many games. He brings an element of speed to the top of the order; the speedy Duran's batted leadoff in the first two games of the season. With Ceddanne Rafaela making the team as Boston's primary center fielder, Duran has been moved to left field.