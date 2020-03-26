Play

Springs was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

With Springs, Matt Hall and Chris Mazza all heading to the minors, it appears either Ryan Weber or Brian Johnson will open the season as Boston's fifth starter. The 27-year-old Springs struggled across 25 relief appearances with the Rangers in 2019, posting a 6.40 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 32:23 K:BB in 32.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories