Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Avoids arbitration

Kelly agreed to a one-year, $3.825 million deal with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.

This was the final offseason that he is an arbitration-eligible player, and the right-hander received a $1.025 million increase from last year. Kelly was able to have a bounce-back campaign in 2017, posting a 2.79 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 52:27 K:BB in 58 innings of relief. He should be in the mix to work high-leverage situations this upcoming season, but still leaves something to be desired with his strikeout and command issues.