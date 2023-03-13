Turner (face) could potentially return to Grapefruit League games later this week, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Turner managed to avoid serious injury when he was hit in the face by a pitch a week ago and was cleared to resume baseball activities over the weekend after having his stitches removed. At this point, it appears Turner should be fine for Opening Day.
