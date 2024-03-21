Jansen (back) felt good after his Grapefruit League appearance Thursday and expects to be ready for Opening Day, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Jansen made just his second appearance of the spring Thursday, as he's been hampered by both back and lat issues. Despite that, he plans to be available on Opening Day, and he should be locked into the closer role. Jansen pitched well Thursday, completing one scoreless inning while throwing nine of his 13 pitches for strikes.