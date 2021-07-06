Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Gonzalez (hamstring) won't be available for Tuesday's game against the Angels, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. "Hopefully it's not an IL thing," Cora said of Gonzalez's hamstring injury.

Gonzalez walked during his lone plate appearance and scored a run before departing in the third inning with right hamstring tightness. The veteran utility man could undergo additional testing Tuesday as the Red Sox look to gain more information about the extent of his injury.