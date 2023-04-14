Yoshida (hamstring) will be back in the Red Sox' lineup Saturday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Yoshida is missing a third straight start Friday due to right hamstring tightness, but the Red Sox seem to just be exercising caution in giving him one more day of rest. The outfielder is sitting on a .680 OPS with one homer and two steals through 10 games.
