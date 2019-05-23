Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Plays hero in 13th
Chavis went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays.
The rookie's 10th homer of the season was a big one, as he tattooed a Jimmy Cordero cutter 424 feet to straightaway center field in the top of the 13th inning to finally put away a Toronto squad that had come back to tied the score in the ninth and 12th. Chavis is slashing .283/.382/.585 through his first 28 big-league games, and he's been one of the most surprising first-year performers so far in what's shaping up to be the Year of the Rookie Slugger.
