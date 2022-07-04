Wacha (arm) has been scratched from Monday's scheduled start against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Manager Alex Cora hinted Sunday that Wacha might not make his scheduled start due to dead arm, and he'll officially be held out against Tampa Bay. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return or whether he'll require a trip to the injured list. However, Austin Davis will start a bullpen game for the Red Sox on Monday.