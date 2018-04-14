Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Remains in Saturday's game
Betts stayed in Saturday's game after being involved in a collision at the plate during the first inning, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Betts returned to right field in the top of the second inning following a concerning incident where his leg appeared to get jammed into home plate while scoring on a Andrew Benintendi double. It wouldn't be a surprise if Betts got the day off Sunday, but more should be known regarding his status following Saturday's contest.
