Eovaldi (back) is progressing slower than expected and is unlikely to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox were initially hopeful that Eovaldi would be back after spending the minimum of 15 days on the IL, but the right-hander hasn't made as much progress in his recovery as the team had anticipated. A better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's cleared to begin a throwing program.