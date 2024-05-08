The Red Sox activated Pivetta (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Pivetta will rejoin the Red Sox' rotation Wednesday with a start against Atlanta. The right-hander has been sidelined since April 9 with a right elbow flexor strain but was cleared to return after making one rehab start. He went just three innings and threw only 62 pitches in his lone rehab outing, so Pivetta probably won't be stretched out for a full workload Wednesday.