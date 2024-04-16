Devers went 1-for-4 in Monday's 6-0 loss to the Guardians.
Devers returned to the lineup after missing four games due to a sore left shoulder. The third baseman, who had one of three Boston hits, has scuffled to start the season, batting .190 through 11 games.
