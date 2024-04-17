Devers was removed from Tuesday's game against Cleveland due to left knee discomfort, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Devers was 1-for-2 with two RBI and two walks before Bobby Dalbec replaced him at third base ahead of the eighth inning. It remains unknown how serious Devers' injury is, but it's possible the Red Sox hold him out of the lineup for a game or two, as he has also missed time recently due to an injured shoulder.