Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Fills stat sheet

Devers went 3-for-5 with a home run, two singles, three RBI, stolen base and two runs in a 12-2 victory against the Blue Jays on Monday.

It was a terrific game for Devers, who came into the afternoon 1-for-16 in the last four games. He broke out of that slump, hitting his fourth homer and raising his average back up to .314. He's slashing .314/.383/.451 with 16 extra-base hits, 25 RBI, 31 runs and six steals on nine attempts in 197 plate appearances this season.