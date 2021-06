Devers went 1-for-2 with two walks in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Royals.

Devers reached base in each of his first three plate appearances with a single and two walks. The 24-year-old is slashing .282/.353/.570 with 43 extra-base hits, 64 RBI, 52 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 29:80 BB:K over 320 plate appearances. He's walking at a career-high pace of 9.3 percent and is showcasing the best raw power of his career with a .288 ISO.