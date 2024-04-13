Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Devers (shoulder) will likely sit out Saturday's game against the Angels, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Cora had previously said Friday that Devers was expected to return to the lineup Saturday, but he appears to have had a change of heart. If Devers does end up missing Saturday's contest, it will be the third consecutive start he's missed due to his sore left shoulder, though the team remains optimistic he'll avoid an IL stint.