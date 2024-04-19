Devers (knee) is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Pittsburgh, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Devers was diagnosed with a bone bruise on his left knee Thursday and will sit Friday for the third time in Boston's past three games. It's not anticipated the 27-year-old will require a trip to the injured list, but he may not see much action this weekend versus the Pirates. Bobby Dalbec is starting at third base in Devers' absence Friday.