Devers (knee) isn't in Boston's lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republicanreports.

Devers will sit for the third straight game after being diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee Thursday. There has been no indication that the 27-year-old is moving toward a stay on the injured list, though his chances of playing this weekend against Pittsburgh are dwindling. Bobby Dalbec will draw another start at third base with Devers out.

