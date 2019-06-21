Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Remains sidelined Friday

Devers (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against tthe Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Devers exited Wednesday's game with right hamstring tightness but will require at least one more day of rest following Thursday's scheduled off day. The 22-year-old has indicated the present injury isn't nearly as severe as the left hamstring issues he faced last season, but he'll nonetheless miss at least one game. Eduardo Nunez will start at the hot corner and bat eighth in the series opener.