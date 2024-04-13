Devers (shoulder) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Angels.
It was initially reported Friday that Devers would likely be back from his shoulder issue Saturday, but it was reported several hours later that he would likely not be back just yet. Devers remains day-to-day, and Bobby Dalbec will start at third base in his stead.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Likely out Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Expected back in lineup Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not likely for Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Still battling shoulder soreness•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Returns to action•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Back in action Sunday•