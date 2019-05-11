Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Allows four runs but gets win

Porcello (3-3) picked up the win Saturday against Seattle after allowing four runs on five hits and a walk in 6.2 frames. He struck out five batters and gave up one homer.

All of the Mariners' damage came in the first inning, courtesy of back-to-back doubles by Daniel Vogelbach and Domingo Santana and a two-run homer by Jay Bruce. The only batter to reach base over the next 5.2 frames did so on an error, and the Red Sox's eight-run third inning gave Porcello an easy win. Porcello's next start is expected to come Friday against the Astros.