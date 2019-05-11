Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Allows four runs but gets win
Porcello (3-3) picked up the win Saturday against Seattle after allowing four runs on five hits and a walk in 6.2 frames. He struck out five batters and gave up one homer.
All of the Mariners' damage came in the first inning, courtesy of back-to-back doubles by Daniel Vogelbach and Domingo Santana and a two-run homer by Jay Bruce. The only batter to reach base over the next 5.2 frames did so on an error, and the Red Sox's eight-run third inning gave Porcello an easy win. Porcello's next start is expected to come Friday against the Astros.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Turns in quality start•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Delivers eight stellar frames•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Tosses quality outing•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Settles for no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Walks into third loss•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Knocked around by Arizona•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...