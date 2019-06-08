Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Stung by Rays
Porcello (4-5) took the loss Friday as the Red Sox were downed 5-1 by the Rays, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.
It was a typical Porcello outing, as the right-hander attacked the strike zone without fooling many batters, managing only six swinging strikes among his 100 pitches (68 total strikes). He'll take a 4.86 ERA -- his highest mark since 2015 -- and 60:24 K:BB through 74 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Rangers.
