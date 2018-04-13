Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Throws seven strong innings

Porcello (3-0) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking none across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Yankees.

Porcello carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning Thursday, even with a rain delay interrupting his effort. He pounded the strike zone, with 69 of his 99 pitches going for a strike and also benefited from the Yankees recording just a .118 BABIP. Given Porcello's lack of overpowering stuff, he has to rely on limiting hard contact to succeed, something he has done well to begin the year as he has yet to surrender a home run in 19.2 innings pitched.