Houck disclosed to the media Sunday that he's unvaccinated against COVID-19, meaning he won't be eligible to pitch during the Red Sox's upcoming series in Toronto that runs from April 25 through 28, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. "I'm definitely bummed that I won't be able to make that start," Houck said, who would have been in line to take the hill for the April 26 game. "But the starts that I am able to make, I plan on giving 100 percent for this team, if not more, so."

Houck didn't suggest that he planned on changing his stance on vaccination prior to the series in Toronto, and manager Alex Cora confirmed that the right-handed pitcher is one of multiple players who will be absent for the four-game set due to the vaccine mandate in place in Canada, per Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe speculates that Garrett Whitlock, who tossed 2.1 scoreless innings behind Houck in the latter's most recent start Saturday against the Twins, could be stretched out enough to fill the temporary opening in the rotation in Toronto. Before missing the Toronto series, Houck tentatively lines up to make his next turn Thursday versus the Blue Jays in Boston.