Casas left Saturday's game against Pittsburgh due to left rib discomfort, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Casas sustained the injury after a swing during his first plate appearance and was removed from the game before the bottom of the first inning. It remains unknown whether or not he will require a trip to the injured list, but it's possible the Red Sox hold the 24-year-old first baseman out of the lineup for at least a game or two to allow him to properly recover.