Casas went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Orioles.

Casas' two-run home put Boston up 5-0 in the fifth inning, but the bullpen squandered all of it and then some. It was the second home run of the season for Casas, who has hit safely in seven of the last eight games (11-for-30, .367).