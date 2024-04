Casas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Casas pounced on a middle-middle changeup in the first inning and sent it 429 feet at a speed of 111.9 mph for his third home run of the season. The first baseman is 13-for-41 (.317) with three homers, two doubles, six RBI and eight runs scored over his last 11 games.