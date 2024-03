O'Neill started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 in Saturday's spring game against the Twins.

O'Neill, who hasn't played the field since March 14 due to lingering issues with his calf, started at DH in his last three spring games. The Red Sox, however, expect him to be ready for full duty by Opening Day, per Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. O'Neill is 9-for-30 (.300) with two doubles, one home run, three RBI and seven runs scored over 11 spring games.