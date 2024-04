O'Neill (concussion) will travel with the Red Sox to Pittsburgh this weekend and hopes to be activated when first eligible Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill confirmed that he has a concussion as a result of his collision with Rafael Devers on Monday, but he's feeling better and is aiming for a minimum absence. It's too soon to count on that, of course, given the uncertain nature of concussions. O'Neill is third in baseball with seven home runs this season.