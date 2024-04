O'Neill (concussion) is expected to be activated from the 7-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game at Cleveland, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

It appears the 27-year-old outfielder will spend the 7-day minimum on the concussion IL following his collision with Rafael Devers. O'Neill has been one of the best hitters in baseball early this season with seven homers and a 1.209 OPS in 15 games.