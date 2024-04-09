Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Grissom (groin/hamstring) will primarily play second base on his rehab assignment but will also see some action at shortstop, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Shortstop is Grissom's natural position, although the reviews of his defense there are not good. It doesn't sound like the Red Sox plan to use him as a regular at shortstop, but with Trevor Story (shoulder) out indefinitely, they want him prepared to handle the position on occasion. Grissom will begin a rehab assignment this week.